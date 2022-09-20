Corinthians sets two major targets for the technical command in 2023

Corinthians could have a big problem at the end of this season. That’s because, the Portuguese Vítor Pereira is in the final stretch of contract with the team and, so far, has not yet given indications that he will renew, worrying Duílio.

The Corinthians president even prioritizes the permanence of the VP, but he knows that the chances of him leaving are enormous. Vítor goes through some family problems in Portugal and, in this way, he can choose to return to the country, something that is well regarded by his family.

In this way, despite wanting to keep Pereira, Corinthians is already studying substitutes, with Tite, who will leave the Brazilian team, the priority, according to Jorge Nicola. Also according to the journalist, Vojvoda, from Fortaleza, is another option.

Vojvoda is also speculated in Santos

The coach is still on the rise at Fortaleza and, in recent days, he has also been speculated at Santos, which is looking for a new commander.

However, as already mentioned, the priority continues to be Tite, who has already announced that he will not remain in the national team after the Cup.