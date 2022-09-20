Cruzeiro adjusts Rmulo’s contract and full-back has a new agreement with the club

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rmulo’s new contract with Cruzeiro will last until the end of Serie B

Cruzeiro readjusted, this Monday (19/9), the contract of right-back Rmulo. Raposa anticipated the end of the relationship of the experienced 35-year-old player, which would run until December 2023, for the end of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship this season.

Rmulo’s old contract was terminated and published in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)’s Boletim Informativo Dirio (BID) on Monday.

To supersports, Cruzeiro informed that the new link with Rmulo should be registered in the CBF system this Tuesday (20/9). According to the club, it was just a “contractual change”.

The information was initially disclosed by journalist Samuel Venncio and confirmed by the report.

Romulo’s journey on the cruise

Rmulo was hired by Cruzeiro for the first time in 2010. Unable to stand out in the team, the right-back was loaned to Athletico-PR the following year. There were only 19 games during the player’s first visit to Toca da Raposa.

After a decade in Italian football, Rmulo returned to Cruzeiro in March 2021. He became the absolute starter of the team and one of the main leaders of the group last season. The defender took the field on 46 opportunities – 36 in Serie B, three in the Copa do Brasil and seven in Mineiro – and provided six assists.

This year, Rmulo played 25 matches with the celestial shirt. However, he lost space in Paulo Pezzolano’s team after the arrival of reinforcements in the second half.