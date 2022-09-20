Cuca should have his future defined at Atlético-MG in the coming days

Coach is below expectations on his return to Galo, occupying only seventh place in the Brazilian Championship.

After winning three titles in 2021, including the Brazilian Championship, which had not been held since 1971, the Atlético-MG will only have to settle for the Campeonato Mineiro in 2022. Galo was eliminated from both the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, and is only in seventh place in the Brasileirão, 17 points behind leaders Palmeiras.

Cuca’s return to Atlético-MG was below expectations. Last Saturday (17), Galo lost 1-0 to Avaí and suffered the seventh defeat in the Brasileirão, with 10 wins and 10 draws. However, recent setbacks should not prevent the extension of the contract with the coach.

According to journalist Brenno Beretta, Cuca should renew with Atlético-MG for another season. This Monday (19), he announced a social project in Curitiba, and that could make him out of work in 2023. .

See Cuca’s numbers as Atlético-MG coach

Cuca is in his third spell as coach of Atlético-MG, having coached the team between 2011 and 2013 and in 2021. There are 230 matches ahead of Galo, with 128 wins, 51 draws and 51 defeats. With him, Atlético-MG won all possible titles, winning a Copa Libertadores, a Brazilian Championship, a Copa do Brasil and three Campeonato Mineiros.