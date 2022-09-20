Current and emeritus kings of Spain appear together at the funeral of Elizabeth II – 09/19/2022

London, Sep 19 (EFE).- The King and Queen of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia, sit next to King Emeritus Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia at the funeral of Elizabeth II, held this Monday at the Abbey of Westminster in London, which marks the first joint image of the four since 2020.

The funeral was also attended by presidents, kings, princes, prime ministers, ambassadors and special guests, to pay tribute to Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years.

According to the Spanish Royal House, Felipe VI will participate today in the religious ceremony that will take place before the burial of Queen Elizabeth II in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Dom Felipe accepted the invitation made by King Charles III to the royal families to participate in the religious service, which is of a more intimate nature than the state funeral that took place in Westminster.

Queen Sofia, mother of Felipe VI, will accompany him, and Queen Letizia will not be able to attend, as she will have to take a flight to New York, where she has appointments. King Juan Carlos, in turn, declined the invitation, according to the Royal House.

The coffin with the remains of Elizabeth II will arrive at 3:00 pm (11:00 GMT) near Windsor Castle, and an hour later it will enter St George’s Chapel, where around 800 guests will participate in a religious ceremony officiated by the Dean of Windsor, David Coney.

At the end of the service, the coffin will be taken to the chapel’s royal crypt, where the remains of Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, who died in 2021 at the age of 99, will also be buried.

At 19:30 (15:30 GMT), Elizabeth II will be buried in a private ceremony that will be attended by members of the royal family. A marble plaque in her tomb will bear the inscription: “Elizabeth II 1926-2022”. EFE