Curse of Tele? Cuca does not pay promise and lives a bad phase at Atlético

Only one holder of the team that won the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil last year left Atlético-MG. The current squad is considered by coach Cuca and the board to be even stronger than that of 2021, a season marked by great achievements. So what can explain the athletic performance so below expectations, with a modest 7th place in the Brasileirão and eliminated in the Copas do Brasil and Libertadores? Perhaps the answer is not in the field, but in an unfulfilled promise.

In November last year, when Atlético-MG was close to winning the national title, Cuca commented on the possibility of paying a promise made by Telê Santana in 1971 and not fulfilled. The first Brazilian champion coach for the Rooster promised to walk almost 70 kilometers between Belo Horizonte and Pires, a village located in the city of Congonhas.

“I will. said Cuca, after Atlético’s 2-0 triumph over Juventude, at Mineirão, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão.

The authorization of Telê Santana’s family was given, but Cuca did not fulfill the promise. The title won on December 2, in the 3-2 victory over Bahia, in Salvador. As Galo then had the decision of the Copa do Brasil with Athetico-PR, the focus was all on the final matches. Cuca did not even return to Minas Gerais after the second national title won in 2021, on the night of December 15. A few days later, the coach confirmed that he would not continue in Cidade do Galo in 2022.

Very religious, Cuca knows that not keeping a promise is a sin for Catholics and the punishment can be great. Since returning to Atlético, the coach has led the team in ten matches and won only twice. Perhaps a walk to Pires is all that is needed for Atlético to rediscover the good football of 2021.

the original promise

Telê Santana was Brazilian champion with Atlético-MG, in 1971 Image: ORLANDO KISSNER/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO/AE

On December 19, 1971, Atlético beat Botafogo 1-0, at Maracanã, and won the Brazilian Championship. The next day, before 6 am, Telê Santana left for the Igrejinha de Pires. The athletic coach was accompanied by physical trainer Léo Coutinho, nurse Otacílio, and football director Neri Campos. Gradually, with the heat, inadequate clothing and few hours of rest between the title won in Rio de Janeiro less than 24 hours before, one by one he gave up on the 67-kilometer walk.

Telê Santana was the last to give up, and completed the journey in a Federal Highway Police (PRF) car. According to the book “1971: the year of the Rooster”, written by Marcelo Baêta, the then Atlético coach walked 25 kilometers. According to the December 21, 1971 edition of the newspaper State of Mines the walk from Telê was 45 kilometers. I just agree that the nearly 70-kilometer journey was not covered on foot, as the coach took a ride to fulfill his promise to pray at the Igrejinha de Pires.

And look, Telê Santana was not lacking in encouragement, since the road that connects Belo Horizonte to Congonhas is the Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek Highway (BR 040), which goes from Rio de Janeiro to Brasília and passes through BH. As Telê was heading towards his destination, many athletes were returning from Maracanã and stopped to take pictures with the Brazilian champion coach. But fatigue was superior and the promise was partially fulfilled.

For the most religious fans, the promise made and not fulfilled by Telê Santana was one of the reasons for Atlético to remain so many years without being Brazilian champion. Galo hit the beam a few times in these 50 years, between the first conquest and the 2021 title, and Telê’s promise was remembered with each new failure.

Cuca has already walked 23 kilometers for Atlético

Cuca wears a shirt with the image of Our Lady on Atlético-MG match days since 2013 Image: AP

Promising to walk after reaching a goal for Atlético is nothing new for Cuca. In the coach’s first visit to Cidade do Galo, which began in 2011, the situation was much more critical than the current one. Shortly after leaving Cruzeiro, the coach was hired by then president Alexandre Kalil for an almost impossible mission: to avoid relegation for Atlético.

Cuca took over the team in the first round, sunk into the relegation zone. But with a reactionary campaign in the second round, Galo avoided any risk of relegation by making 4-0 against Botafogo, at Arena do Jacaré, for the 37th round. After the rout, Cuca went to Goiás, to fulfill his promise to walk 23 kilometers.

Accompanied by Eduardo Maluf and Lásaro da Cunha, Atletico leaders at the time, Cuca went from Goiânia to Trindade, to leave an Atlético shirt signed by the players in the Sala dos Milagres of the Divino Pai Eterno Sanctuary. The journey took just over four hours.