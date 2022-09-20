Daniel Adjuto is fired from CNN Brasil after soft news project fails

Daniel Adjuto was fired from the CNN Brazil shortly after arriving at the station to present the live CNN this Monday (19) and the news took everyone by surprise, inside and outside the station. According to the OnScreenthe journalist’s dismissal was a purely business decision.

The news channel was planning for Adjuto to switch to CNN Soft, its entertainment-oriented programming strip. However, the project that would be led by him did not come to fruition. In this scenario, the anchor was no longer part of the Journalism schedule for 2023, so the station’s management came to the conclusion that it no longer made sense to keep him on its staff.

Also according to what the report found, the dismissal of Daniel Adjuto has nothing to do with the bad relationship he had with Marcela Rahal, his colleague on the bench at Live CNN. The lack of affinity between the two would not have reached the board of directors, so it did not culminate in his departure from the company, as well as the alleged contact he would have had to return to SBT.

According to sources from OnScreen, the termination of Daniel’s relationship with CNN also did not happen due to ideological reasons, due to disagreements regarding the editorial line. The journalist was very dear to his co-workers, in addition to being seen as an extremely balanced person who was never a figurehead in controversial episodes.

The dismissal of Daniel Adjuto is similar to the case of Iara Oliveira, who left CNN Brasil in August this year. The anchor was at the station since its inception, in March 2020, but, as the channel will not cover the World Cup, the management believed that they had no reason to keep the sports journalist there.

When contacted, CNN Brasil declined to comment.

Daniel Adjuto speaks out after leaving CNN Brasil

Daniel Adjuto used his official Twitter page to send a message to his followers after leaving CNN Brasil, where he had been since 2020, when he ended his cycle at SBT. In Silvio Santos’ channel, he was one of the main names in journalism and was called to join the São Paulo team after standing out in political coverage in Brasília.

“Dear Livers, thank you for so much. New cycles will come,” he wrote on the microblog. On Instagram, Adjuto has not yet spoken.