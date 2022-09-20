Daniel Adjuto unexpectedly fired from CNN Brasil



Publicity/CNN Brazil

Newsroom – TV Observatory





09/19/2022 11:12

This Monday (19), the journalist Daniel Deputy32 years old, was fired from CNN Brazil minutes before going live on the news channel. According to information from Pop TVDeputy even participated in the meeting of agendas of the news CNN Live Brasil, before being informed of his dismissal by the broadcaster.

Also according to the website, the dismissal of Daniel Deputy is linked to the cost cutting that the CNN Brazil has been facing in recent months, having already extinguished almost all the network’s office in Rio de Janeiro. The journalist’s dismissal also took the newsroom of CNN Brasil in So Paulo by surprise, as the journalist was seen as an example to be followed by others.

Daniel Deputy was hired by CNN Brazil in 2019, soon after gaining great notoriety in SBT journalism. Initially, he was hired to act as a reporter and anchor in the Federal District, but he was soon transferred to So Paulo to present CNN Livre Brasil and Expresso CNN, also covering William Waack’s days off at the CNN Jornal bench.

with the resignation of adjunct, Evandro Cini (Expresso CNN), should be moved to the news channel in the mornings and share the bench with journalist Marcela Rahal. The report of TV watch also contacted CNN Brazilwho has not yet commented on the dismissal.

