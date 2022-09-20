Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Meghan Markle cries at the monarch’s funeral and moves the web

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place this Monday (19), after a series of protocols since the death of the monarch, on September 8. The event featured some remarkable moments, such as the presence of Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton’s tribute to Elizabeth II. Another point that caught the attention of the web involved Meghan Markle.

After much speculation, the actress attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The broadcast cameras caught Meghan Markle getting emotional at various times.

Fans point to theories for Meghan Markle’s crying

The images soon went viral on social media and, despite some netizens pointing out that the tears were fake, others sympathized with Harry’s wife’s emotion.

“This photo speaks volumes. They will hate her for crying but it shows how genuine she is,” wrote one netizen. “I can’t believe the British media keeps trying to convince people that Meghan Markle is a bad person when she literally cried for the Queen at the funeral. They don’t deserve her,” pointed out another.

Other people have hypothesized her tears. “Meghan is crying. And while I know she respected the queen and is sad that she’s gone, I don’t believe those tears are for that. I believe the tears are for what might have happened in the last few days, namely how her in laws and ‘firm’ treated her and her husband,” wrote a third.

It is worth remembering that Meghan and Harry were uninvited to King Charles III’s dinner.