Deborah copies Juliette’s speech and becomes a joke in “The Farm”

Deborah cried and imitated Juliette (Photo: Reproduction / RecordTV)

Since breaking up with Deolane Bezerra and her troupe, Deborah Albuquerque has felt alone in “The farm”. This Sunday (18), however, the pawn became a joke on social networks by copying a speech by Juliette on “BBB 21”.

“If you’re laughing, you’re crazy. If you take a nap, you’re a victim. If you’re mad, you’re an asshole. Wow! Everything is something,” she said, sobbing.

It didn’t take long for the public to identify the similarity between Deborah’s speech and Juliette’s outburst on Globo’s reality show. At the time, the woman from Paraíba said: “If I scream, she’s crazy. If I cry, she’s desperate. And so on.”

Champion of the “BBB 21”, Juliette suffered machismo, xenophobia and was persecuted in confinement. Deborah’s trajectory is quite different. She was friends with Deolane, Pétala and other contestants, but fought with them after Léo Dias “planted a seed of discord” at the premiere. At the time, the journalist revealed that Deborah’s husband made provocations on social media, guaranteeing that only his wife could beat Deolane.

The lawyer concluded that Deborah came in with a ready game and was suspicious. With that, Deborah decided to leave the group and spoke ill of Deolane and Deborah to Strawberry Shortcake. The funkeira took the gossip further and the beef was established. Knowing this, some netizens believe that Deborah is pushing the victim plot.

Deolane x Deborah

The confusion started with a conversation between Deborah and Strawberry Shortcake. On the occasion, the actress vented to the wife of Naldo Benny about Deolane and Pétala. She said that the doctor has forced situations, said that she knows things about Pétala’s past that even Léo Dias does not know, called Deolane arrogant and accused Pétala of doing “figuration” in reality.

Strawberry Shortcake did not agree with Deborah’s views and stated that she should speak directly with Deolane. Then, in the tree house, Strawberry Shortcake told his friends everything he’d heard from Deborah. Deolane bristled and went to take satisfaction in her hottest way. In the discussion, the lawyer talked about Deborah having a low engagement on social media and accused her of leaving dirty underwear around the house.