Deborah Secco comes out as bisexual: ‘I’m free, I like people’

Actress Deborah Secco declared herself bisexual in an interview with the Carioca newspaper Extra this Sunday, 18th. Despite being currently married to actor and director Hugo Moura, the actress commented that she has already been involved with other women. “I’m free, I like people,” she said. “I’m more inclined to be interested in men, but I’ve dated a few women.”

The statement came when Deborah commented on the plot of her character, Marlene, in Globoplay’s Rensga Hits series. According to the artist, the rivalry with Helena (Fabiana Karla) may indicate a secret attraction between them.

The actress also declared her admiration for women. “When they’re really amazing and interesting, they seduce me too.”

In the sequence, Deborah also spoke about the criticism she received for admitting to having already been involved with married men. The actress stated that she has a good relationship with her actions. “I deal with my past very calmly. I have no problem talking about my setbacks, I think it takes me away from the possibility of making the same mistakes. If there’s one thing I’m not in life, it’s a hypocrite”, pointed out the actress.

Deborah, who is currently successful with the series Rensga Hits, awaits the release of a production that was recorded in Portugal, in partnership between Globoplay and RTP, Codex 632. The artist has also worked on the work Mundo Iupi, which will be broadcast by the children’s channel Gloob and is a creation of her with her husband, Hugo.