Deciding Copa do Brasil in Rio against Fla is good for Corinthians

Today’s draw (20) placing Flamengo to decide the final of the Copa do Brasil at home can be seen as good news for Corinthians. By far the underdog of the match, the São Paulo team has the home factor as the main asset to try to debunk the favorite.

It’s much better to have the chance to play alongside your fans and come out ahead in the confrontation than to have to look for an unlikely comeback if you lose in Rio.

At home, Itaquera’s team is practically unbeatable and needs to play a perfect game in the first leg, on the 12th, to try to manage the advantage at Maracanã on the 19th. Fiel’s strength is proven by numbers: in 29 games in the season, team lost only three times. In the Brasileirão, he was only defeated by Palmeiras.

Of course, Flamengo is still the favourite. No wonder, the Rio team managed to beat Timão in São Paulo for Libertadores, but if the duel starts at Maracanã, the chance of Corinthians managing to reverse a defeat was much smaller than the chance of trying to manage an advantage in Rio de Janeiro.

If it arrives with a favorable score in the second match and manages to hold back the initial impetus of the red-black team, the crowded Maracanã can change from being a weapon to becoming a trap, as has already happened at other times, even more so with the high expectations of the flamenguistas to conquer everything this season.

Still, if I had to bet my money, I would put 95% of it on the Dorival Jr.

