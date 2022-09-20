Decisive at Palmeiras, Merentiel let go of his origins to take the leap his father couldn’t | palm trees

At 61 years old, Adolfo Micheli, a former player and wardrobe, no longer works with football. However, the memories of what he lived at Bella Vista, a club in the city of Paysandú, in the countryside of Uruguay, he does not forget.

Like when I worked in the clothes and saw little Miguel Merentiel, hero of Palmeiras in the victory over Santos, last Sunday, for the Brasileirão, coming down from the stands to hit the ball on the lawn of the Parque Artigas stadium after the main team’s training.

“Miguelito”, as the current Palmeiras striker called him, was not just any child in that environment. His father, Julio Merentiel, was an important player for Bella Vista in the 1990s and 2000s, when the institution, amateur for almost its entire history, had a brief experience in professional football.

Anyone who saw Julio play says he was an ace.

– He had a computer in his head, he was very skilled. And when it comes to defining… how can I say? To define it, it was like Romario – Micheli said, with some exaggeration, in an interview with ge.

– In terms of football, it was a spectacle to see him play. Endowed with good technical conditions, he knew how to place himself in the area – said radio broadcaster Néstor Vanzini, who has covered football in Paysandú for more than four decades, in a less superlative way.

A talent in Uruguayan country football, Julio Merentiel caught the attention of Nacional’s scouts when he was 15 years old. The club, one of the two big ones in the country, called him to complete his training in the basic categories of the club.

It meant the opportunity not only to, who knows, become a professional athlete, but to defend one of the most traditional shirts on the continent.

Homesickness, however, spoke louder. After just a few weeks of training in the capital, he paid a visit to his family and decided he would no longer board the bus to Montevideo.

– When he was playing in the youth team of Bella Vista and also in the youth team of Paysandú, he had the possibility of going to Nacional. He went, but he didn’t stay there. He is a man very attached to his roots, attached to Paysandú – said Vanzini.

Back in the city, Julio Merentiel made a career at Bella Vista, the shirt with which he won regional titles and played in the first national division, before retiring in the mid-2000s – in his last years of activity, he played alongside Egidio Arévalo Ríos, midfielder champion of the Copa América with the Uruguayan national team and a brief spell at Botafogo.

Soon after hanging up his boots, he saw his son start in the club’s children’s categories.

Adolfo Micheli, Bella Vista’s wardrobe and family friend, saw qualities in the boy and suggested to “Miguelito”‘s parents that he accompany him on the main team’s trips. His objective was to prevent the boy from repeating the fate of Julio, whose attachment to his origins had taken away his chance at the Nacional.

– We played in Montevideo every Saturday, for the second division, and Miguel traveled with me. I did this so that he could experience the environment and understand what it took to be a player – recalled Micheli.

Trained at Bella Vista’s base, Miguel Merentiel was summoned – as his father had been in his time – to defend the Paysandú team.

Peñarol, the boy’s favorite club, saw potential in the young striker and signed him. “Miguelito” liked the place where he was born, but he was willing to seize the opportunity in the big city.

Installed in Montevideo, he received scoldings from his father when the family visit lasted many days. Julio did not want his son to consider the possibility of giving up his dream in the capital.

Formed at Peñarol, Miguel made his professional debut at El Tanque Sisley, where he played on loan for six months.

– Merentiel was a player with a lot of future and in the Tank he fit right in. Small team, we needed someone who held the ball in front and had good movements. He was very supportive, because he ran with every ball we threw – said former Brazilian defender Anderson Silva, his teammate at Tanque Sisley.

With no chance of continuity at Peñarol, he was loaned to Spaniards Lorca and Mestalla (Valencia’s B team). Back in South America and without a contract with the club that formed him, he defended Godoy Cruz and Defensa y Justicia in Argentina, where he stood out, winning the titles of the Copa Sudamericana in 2020 and the Recopa in 2021 – this Lastly, on Palmeiras.

The opportunity at the club alviverde is the culmination of a story that passes, in a way, through his father’s refusal to travel to Montevideo, even before Miguel was born. Thanks to Julio and his family, who always encouraged him to take the Paysandú – Montevideo route, and to friends such as Adolfo Micheli, the surname Merentiel reached the elite.

– I’m a Bella Vista fan to death. And a fan of Miguel. Whichever club he’s in, I’ll root for that club. That’s why today I am Palmeiras – completed Micheli.

For Verdão, the passage is just beginning. The classic against Santos was only his fifth match with the alviverde shirt, and he scored his second goal for the club (he had already scored in the draw with Red Bull Bragantino). See below:

After a start marked by shyness in everyday life, shirt 9 alviverde already feels more comfortable in the midst of the search for the Brazilian title, which could be his first for the club.

– He was a little shy at first, but I’m like that and I have a calm profile. I’m working day to day and trying to help my team. It’s to keep working and improving so that when they need my help I’m ready and present – ​​completed Merentiel.

