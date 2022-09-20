Deep Fake: Bolsonaro’s Campaign Changes Bonner and Renata’s Voice and Changes Electoral Poll

In a video shot en masse on the messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram on the morning of this Monday (19), it was possible to see the “deep fake” technique being used to change the lines of William Bonner and Renata Vasconcelos in the last edition of the 12th of December. September issue of Jornal Nacional, when they announced the results of the Ipec poll for this year’s elections. It is not the first time that the presenters of the biggest news program in the country have been targets of similar fraud.

In the video, Bonner appears giving the supposed result, in which the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would appear leading the dispute with 46% of the voting intentions against 31% of the former president Lula (PT). In fact, the result of the survey was the opposite, with PT scoring 46% and the current president scoring 31%..

In addition to falsifying the survey results and the voices of the presenters, the lying shot also falsified the graphics shown in Jornal Nacional.. They were pieces that showed the survey of voting intentions, as well as graphs that present the approval and rejection rate of the current government. According to the fraud, 53% would vote for Bolsonaro in the second round and 36% for Lula. 45% would still rate the current management as “good or great”. All lie.

According to the data actually released by the institute a week ago, it is Lula who has 53% of voting intentions in the second round and 45% are those who evaluate the current administration as “bad or terrible”. Furthermore, 59% declared they disapprove of the way Bolsonaro governs the country – while in the rigged video 57% would evaluate this item positively.

“The video circulating on social networks and WhatsApp groups is false, in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 46% of voting intentions and former President Lula, of the PT, with 31%, according to Ipec data and with images from Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo. Released on September 12, the poll shows the opposite: ex-president Lula leads the race, with 46% of voting intentions, followed by Bolsonaro, with 31%. Ipec is denouncing the video in the Disinformation Alert System Against Elections of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and in the Electoral Public Ministry (MPE) so that they adopt the appropriate measures.“, declared the Ipec institute, in a press release.