Deepfake: Jornal Nacional content is tampered with to misinform voters | National Journal

In these elections, the war waged on the internet has gained a new weapon: the deepfake. It is a technology that uses so-called artificial intelligence. Among other things, it allows tampering with the movement of the lips and transplanting a passage of speech from one point to another, completely changing the content of a news item, for example.

What is deepfake and how is it used to distort reality

In recent weeks, content of National Journal was tampered with in this way and shared intensively on social networks such as WhatsApp to misinform voters. Some of the most shared show doctored audio and video to claim that the reelection candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, would be ahead in the IPEC voting intention poll, which is false. Research has shown the opposite of tampered video.

From August 15th to this Monday (19th), the Ipec and Datafolha surveys presented in JN showed the PT candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as the one with the highest percentage of voting intentions. In all of them, Bolsonaro appeared in second place.

If you receive any videos allegedly taken from the National Journal with the publication of electoral polls by Ipec or Datafolha, check the page that g1 created especially for you to know if the video is real or if it was manipulated.

It’s #FAKE video that shows Bolsonaro in the lead of the Ipec poll released on September 12, 2022

The distribution of these fake videos coincided with public statements by the candidate Bolsonaro in which he despises the election polls of the Ipec and Datafolha institutes and claims, without any basis in the facts, that any result of the polls that is not his victory in the first round will mean that something wrong will have happened in the TSE.