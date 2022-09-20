Dejected, Harry and Meghan arrive together for the Queen’s funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived together for the burial ceremony of Queen Elizabeth, who died on the 8th at the age of 96. The couple has lived in the United States since 2020 and arrived in London last week to attend the last tributes to the monarch.

Dressed in black and with very few facial expressions, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were seen in a Range Rover, under police escort, en route to St. James Palace. From there, the royal family heads to Westminster Abbey, where Elizabeth’s body will be buried.

Prince William was seen in another vehicle, also heading to St. James Palace. The future king had a reflective expression on his face as he traveled in the vehicle.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II The British took to the streets of Windsor to see the coffin and pay their last tribute to the monarch. Members of the public gather at Hyde Park viewing venue ahead of Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral. Guests begin to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey. An overview inside Westminster Abbey before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. King Charles III is seen at The Mall before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Camilla, Queen Consort are seen at The Mall before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral.