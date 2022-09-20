‘Did he regret it, will he apologize?’, says battered cleaning lady

Jair Amaral and Renata Galdino – EM

With pain in her legs, especially her knee, and quite angry, the cleaning lady Lenirge Alves de Lima, 50, is this Monday (19/9) in a police station in Belo Horizonte to criminally represent the man who attacked her in the last Friday (16/9), while she was washing the sidewalk of the condominium where she works, in Lourdes, in the Center-South region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

Upon arriving at the police unit, the woman said she was anxious. “It is here (at the police station) that I will be able to punish this coward,” Lenirge said.

The cleaning lady said that she has not yet been able to watch the images that show the violence against her. “What I know I learn from the mouths of others. My relatives and friends call me crying. Everyone is crying along with me.”