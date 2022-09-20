Direct from Germany, see the new Ford Ranger before the debut in Brazil

A pickup truck is the main attraction of the Ford booth at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Hannover, Germany. The new Ranger is exposed in double dose, in the most striking versions: Wildtrak and Raptor.

It’s not just because of the gaudy colors that the utilitarian model is catching the attention of visitors.

The new generation of Ranger is an illustrious presence for Brazilians, as its production begins in 2023 in Argentina, followed by launch in Brazil.

Officially, Ford does not confirm the premiere date.

Maverick face

Front refers to the style of Maverick and also the big F-150 Image: Vitor Matsubara/UOL

The design of the new Ranger brings the brand’s new visual identity, present in models such as the F-150 (which will also be sold in Brazil) and the Maverick.

The front has headlights that are incorporated into the striking front grille. In the case of the Ranger Raptor, the traditional blue oval emblem was replaced by a “Ford” stamped in bold letters. At the back, the lanterns were more modern and again there are similarities with the rest of the range of pickups of the American brand.

Design has evolved considerably compared to the current generation Image: Vitor Matsubara/UOL

The cabin has completely changed compared to the generation currently sold in our country. In addition to the clearly superior quality finish, Ranger has gained in technology and connectivity. The instrument panel is digital and the vertical screen of the 12-inch multimedia center brings the latest generation of the Sync entertainment system.

Great care is taken in the details. On door panels, for example, the handle is “hidden” in the handle, resulting in a more sophisticated and futuristic look. The seats have a textured coating that matches the vehicle’s exterior color.

undefined engines

The cabin was much more modern, with a digital panel and multimedia in the form of a tablet Image: Disclosure

It is not yet known which engines will be offered in South America.

There are chances that the pickup will receive a 251 hp 3.0 V6 turbodiesel in place of the current 3.2, as well as two variations of the 2.0 four-cylinder engine, also powered by diesel. But there is still no official confirmation from Ford.

It is important to remember that, in the future, Ranger will enter Ford’s electrification strategy. A 100% electric version would be being developed in partnership with Volkswagen.

The next generation of VW Amarok, which is not expected to arrive in Brazil, will be entirely based on the Ranger.

* Trip invited by Anfavea