Discover the male contraceptive vaccine that hits the market in 2023

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology are developing a contraceptive vaccine to be given to males. The method, called Risug (Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Control), does not use hormones and is fully reversible.

The injection promises to be less painful than a vasectomy, as well as preventing the transmission of HIV and other STIs (sexually transmitted infections).

In the process, scientists insert a type of gel into the vas deferens – channels that carry sperm from the testes to the penis. When the product comes into contact with gametes, it breaks off their tails and makes them unable to fertilize the egg.

A total of 300 volunteers participated in the study, with an efficiency of 97%. Only mild side effects such as temporary scrotal swelling and scrotal and inguinal (groin area) pain have been reported.

According to the team, the contraceptive effect lasts for 10 years, but can be reversed at any time with an injection of water and sodium bicarbonate. The researchers expect the product to be available for application within 12 months.

On the other hand, scientists fear that cis men will hesitate to use the contraceptive, as is happening with vasectomy. In any case, the product does not use hormones and, consequently, does not generate adverse reactions such as mood swings, erectile dysfunction and loss of libido.

At the same time, it is a positive alternative for cis women and trans men who face side effects from taking the birth control pill but still want to avoid pregnancy. In that case, the partner person would use the contraceptive vaccine.