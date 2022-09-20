Do I need to change SIM or cell phone to use 5G in Campo Grande? Learn all about the new technology

The 5G mobile internet signal is available in Campo Grande as of this Monday (19), as announced by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). But, along with the novelty, come the doubts: Is it necessary to change the chip to use 5G? Do I have to change my cell phone? Check the responses of the largest mobile telephony operators in Brazil to Jornal Midiamax.

In a note, Claro informed that to access Claro 5G+ it is not necessary to change plans. The adoption of Claro 5G+ will not require any contract changes. Any customer with a compatible device and in an area covered by the technology can have access to Claro 5G+ without having to change plans or SIM cards.

Claro already has the structure ready to activate the Claro 5G+ network in Campo Grande, just waiting for the official release of spectrum use by Anatel and Gaispi.

Claro 5G+ is an enabling technology that, in addition to providing more speed for customers in the capital, also enables low latency and high concentration of device traffic. In addition to bringing experience gains to the consumer market, Claro 5G+ will meet the needs of the B2B market and applications that will be developed in the future, including the Internet of Things.

Cell phones for sale in the center of Campo Grande, illustrative (Photo: Nathalia Alcântara / Jornal Midiamax

And, for customers who want to expand their data allowance, Claro also recently launched its new portfolio of post-paid plans. Complete and simple to understand, the novelty has more internet to browse the Claro 5G+.

Today, Claro already has about 50 devices with 5G access in its portfolio and encourages more affordable prices for the consumer. The customer can also purchase a smartphone in post-paid plans and with the option of long-term installment payments.

TIM

The telephone company TIM also clarified that at TIM, it is not necessary to change a chip to enjoy 5G. All you need is a device that supports new technology.

ALIVE

The operator VIVO was also called and explained that to use Vivo’s 5G network, the customer does not need to change plans, it is enough to have a compatible device and be within the coverage area. It will be necessary to switch to a 5G chip just to access network resources in 5G SA technology. Vivo currently has 52 models of compatible devices, approved in its portfolio.

The company invests in offering the best conditions, with more attractive prices when acquiring cell phone plans. Today, there are about 3 million 5G-compatible devices in the company’s B2C customer base and 70% of smartphones sold already have 5G technology. It is worth noting that all Vivo’s plans, whether prepaid or postpaid, are compatible with different generations of 3G, 4G and 5G technology. Recently, internet deductibles for Post-Paid plans have increased for customers to use as they wish. The initiative also makes the 5G experience even more complete.

Anatel made available a list of 5G compatible devices in Brazil, illustrative (Photo: Nathalia Alcântara / Jornal Midiamax)

Vivo Post Selfie and Family customers have the possibility to receive up to 60GB more, as for example, in the 140GB Family plan, which has been increased to 200GB. In the Control plans, the increase can reach up to 4GB, as in the old Vivo Controle 8GB, which now has 12GB. We have a portfolio with different versions for different consumption profiles. If the customer has the need, he can choose to purchase a plan with more internet.

Devices compatible with 5G according to Anatel

Anatel informed that, initially, it should be clarified that to use 5G it is necessary to have a suitable device. It is necessary to contact your operator to verify that your device and your SIM card are compatible with the new technology. The list of cell phones approved by Anatel and compatible with 5G that can be marketed in the country is available in the data panel at the following link: https://informacoes.anatel.gov.br/paineis/certificacao-de-produtos/celulares- em-5g

Implementation in Campo Grande

As of this Monday (19), Anatel will release access to the 5G signal for cell phones in Campo Grande. With the release, it will be up to each operator to offer the service to its customers, which will make navigation faster and more efficient.

In addition to Campo Grande, 5G will also be activated in Aracaju (SE), Boa Vista (RR), Cuiabá (MT), Maceió (AL), São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI). The decision was announced this Wednesday (14) by the Gaispi (Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems).

With the seven new municipalities, the total number of capitals that have the service rises to 22. Activation has not yet been carried out in Porto Velho (RO); Rio Branco (AC); Macapa (AP); Manaus (AM); and Belém (PA). In other cities, connectivity will happen gradually.

What is the price of devices with 5G access in Campo Grande?

O Mediamax newspaper conducted a survey in downtown Mato Grosso do Sul and found cell phones that already have the technology, with prices starting at R$ 1,800. Check it out by clicking here.