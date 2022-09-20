Doctor runs 3km to get out of traffic jam and have surgery

A video of a doctor running 3 km in the city of Bangalore, India, to reach the hospital in time for surgery has gone viral on social media. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterologist surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur, was in a traffic jam and had to literally run to get to the health centre.

The situation occurred on the 30th of August. The professional, who was on his way to the hospital, was stuck in traffic on the Sarjapur – Marathahalli stretch. Without thinking twice, he opened the car door and started to run, the Hindustan Times reported.

“When I Googled it, it showed 45 minutes to cover the last stretch, which otherwise takes 5-10 minutes. (…) That day I had to have a laparoscopy surgery and I had to start right away because it was important for the patient and others awaiting treatment. I left my car with my driver and ran about three kilometers to the hospital,” the doctor said in a video shared on the internet.

The patient was a middle-aged woman, according to the paper, who had been suffering from gallbladder disease for a prolonged period. The delay in surgery would have caused intense pain in the abdomen.

The team of Dr. Govind, who was ready to induce anesthesia on the patient, swung into action as soon as the doctor arrived at the operating room. Without delay, the doctor washed and donned the surgical suit to perform the surgery. The patient was discharged at the appointed time and is doing well.