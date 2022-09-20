Dollar drops sharply with optimism about Brazil and Meirelles support for Lula

“Meirelles’ support signals that Lula’s economic policy will have some rationality and moderation in relation to a populist economic policy scenario”, says Borsoi (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

After a high opening, the dollar closed this Monday (9/19) in a strong fall against the real, with investors adopting an optimistic stance in relation to the actions of the Central Bank of Brazil in its inflation control policy.

The feeling that the Brazilian monetary authority was right to raise its interest rate contrasts with the concern about the next steps of the main central banks, especially the American one, which should announce a strong increase in the cost of credit on Wednesday (21/9 ).

Part of the market also pointed out that this optimism about Brazil was reinforced this afternoon by the news of the support of ex-president of the Central Bank Henrique Meirelles for the candidacy of ex-president Lula (PT).

The commercial dollar seen fell 1.82%, at R$5.1640 on sale. On the Brazilian Stock Exchange, the Ibovespa index jumped 2.33%, to 111,823 points.

Davi Lelis, economist and partner at Valor Investimentos, says there is a positive feeling towards Brazil in view of the expectation of a moderate rise in interest rates by the Central Bank this Wednesday.

The assessment among investors prevails that the country is managing to control inflation without suffocating the economy. “BC acted fast, acted strong and acted well,” said Lelis.

“Interest rate like an antibiotic. You need to get the dose right”, he compares. “And we didn’t kill the patient,” she says.

Meirelles

As for Meirelles’ support for Lula, the message captured by the market is that of predictability in economic conduct in an eventual PT mandate. “Meirelles is an old acquaintance of the market and ends up bringing more security about the government plan that will be presented”, commented the economist at Valor.

This does not mean that the market is in favor or against Lula, according to Nicolas Borsoi, an economist at Nova Futura. “It’s not the pricing of Lula’s victory, but a new price for a scenario with Lula victorious,” he explains.

Borsoi says that “Meirelles’ support signals that Lula’s economic policy will have some rationality and moderation in relation to a populist economic policy scenario”, he analyzes.

Disagreeing with the assessment that internal movements were the cause of the impacts on the dollar and on the stock market, foreign exchange specialist Cristiane Quartaroli, from Banco Ourinvest, points to China as the engine of domestic indicators in this session.

“The fall [do dlar] is supported by the stimulus measures given to the Chinese economy”, analyzes Quartaroli. “And it is also worth remembering that we have a high level [da taxa de cmbio]still above R$ 5.10.”

Export-related sectors, potentially benefiting from stimulus measures in China, advanced in the local stock market. The most traded shares of Vale and Petrobras rose 3.24% and 1.59%, respectively.

Petrobras also benefited from the slight increase of 0.53% in the price of Brent oil, whose price per barrel was US$ 91.83 (R$ 480.83) in the late afternoon.

The day was a general high on the stock market. Papers with growth potential soared, with emphasis on the rises of the educational groups Yduqs and Cogna, which jumped 14.10% and 9.77%, in that order.

In the external scenario, investors expect a sharp rise in benchmark interest rates in the United States. Two weeks ago, the market considered an increase between 0.50 and 0.75 percentage point, but now there is expectation for an increase between 0.75 and 1 percentage point.

Caused by the breakdown of supply chains during the pandemic and exacerbated by the Ukrainian War, inflation is a problem for major economies.

Given the persistence of inflation, the fear that the United States will be forced to raise interest rates to the point of causing a fall in the world economy in the coming months is gaining strength.

After the scare at the beginning of last week with a surprisingly high US consumer price index, a new symbol of the recession fear was the tumble of more than 21% of FedEx shares last Friday (16) on the New York Stock Exchange. York. This Monday, the company’s shares recovered only 1.17%.

On Wall Street, the main indicators of the American market closed this Monday’s session with a moderate recovery from the strong low of last week.

The Dow Jones, which tracks the performance of 30 of the largest US companies, rose 0.64%. The S&P 500, the benchmark for stocks traded in New York, advanced 0.69%.