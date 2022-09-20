Dollar drops to BRL 5.165 and the stock market rises 2.33% with expectations from Copom and Fed

The commercial dollar fell 1.79% and was quoted at R$ 5.165 today. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 2.33%, at the 111,823.89 points — shares in Vale, Petrobras and Itaú helped raise the index.

The moves occur amid expectations of the meetings of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States, and the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), at the Brazilian Central Bank, during this week. In the North American country, a monetary tightening is speculated.

Money markets take a near-certain 0.75 percentage point adjustment to the Fed’s base rate, with some traders betting on the possibility of an even more intense adjustment of a full 1 point.

At the national level, most financial markets expect the Selic rate to remain at the current level of 13.75%. However, there are those who expect a residual increase in interest to 14%.

Jefferson Rugik, CEO of Correparti Corretora, also cited improvement in the local stock market as a factor in boosting the Brazilian real.

The Brazilian currency is highlighted by several financial institutions as one of those currencies that has performed better among emerging markets for offering attractive returns in “carry trade” strategies, which consist of borrowing in a low-interest country and investing that money in a more profitable market.

With the closing high of the dollar on Thursday and Friday (15th and 16th), it is normal to have occasional moments of correction in the opposite direction after very sharp movements. The real had the best overall performance against the dollar in this trading session among a basket of the world’s main currencies.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

*With Reuters