Dorival Júnior will have ‘problem’ to solve at Flamengo during training

With the defeat to Fluminense, the Flamengo further complicated their situation in the Brazilian championship. With 45 points, 12 less than Palmeiras, Rubro-Negro will need an impressive start if they want to dream of the title. And to make matters worse, Dorival Júnior will have a big problem in the next match: eight absences.

Clube da Gávea would already have the FIFA Data write-offs guaranteed. Pedro and Everton Ribeiro were called up for the Brazilian national team, Arrascaeta and Varela for the Uruguayan team, and Vidal and Pulgar for the Chilean team. The six should only return in the match against Bragantino, in October.

The list grew when Everton Cebolinha and Marinho were sent off in the derby. The duo would certainly be among the holders against Fortaleza, in 10 days, to replace at least one of the three casualties in the middle and attack. Now, Dorival will need to break his head in free time for training.

As explained by the coach himself, Flamengo will have problems in the match against Fortaleza. That’s because, by planning, Rubro-Negro would use the “Brasileirão team”. Without Cebolinha and Marinho, Gabigol will need to be in the starting lineup, as he is the only reference left for the attack.

Dorival can also launch some youngsters from the base, like Matheus França and Mateusão. Even with the disadvantage in relation to the leader, the coach did not throw in the towel and remains focused on winning the Brasileirão.

– It’s keeping what we’ve been doing. We didn’t give up at any point in the championship. Today’s result may push us further away, but we have to live with it. For the next round, we will no longer have eight players (six called up and two sent off), so we have to prepare ourselves). We want to play a great game and a great result in Fortaleza,” he said.

Dorival will have 10 days to work with the cast (Gilvan de Souza/Fla)

The light at the end of the tunnel, however, may be Rodrigo Caio. The defender already works with the group and is being prepared to return in October. If he evolves in the recovery, the defender can be at the disposal of Dorival Júnior in the duel against Fortaleza.

Flamengo and Fortaleza face each other at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Castelão, in the capital of Ceará. With 45 points, Clube da Gávea occupies the fourth position in the table and, at the moment, fights for the G-4 of the competition. Internacional, Fluminense and Palmeiras are ahead.