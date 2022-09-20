Duilio Monteiro Alves says that the division of tickets will be different in the new Corinthians x Flamengo | Corinthians

After the draw for the field managers of the Copa do Brasil this Tuesday, in Rio de Janeiro, President Duílio Monteiro Alves spoke about the division of the ticket load for the decisions against Flamengo.

A month ago, the two clubs made an agreement for 4,000 visiting fans to be present at the Neo Química Arena and also at Maracanã for the Copa do Brasil duels. The decision was the subject of criticism from Corinthians, as the capacity of the Rio stage is much greater.

Corinthians president explains how the ticket charges in the finals will be

This time, however, the clubs will follow the regulation, which projects a maximum of 10% in each stadium for visitors. Timão receives Flamengo on the 12th at the Neo Química Arena and, a week later, decides the cup at Maracanã.

– They are different competitions and different numbers. At Libertadores, it was an absolute number, so there is reciprocity, you give 2,000 tickets and you receive 2,000 tickets. In the Copa do Brasil, as in the Brasileirão, there is a percentage of the stadium. Against Fluminense, for example, we did 6% of the load at Neo Química Arena and 6% at Maracanã. This will be done with Flamengo, but I still don’t know the percentage – explained the black-and-white leader.

Flamengo and Corinthians meet again after facing each other in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. At the time, Flamengo won 2-0 in Itaquera and, in Rio, confirmed the spot by making it 1-0.

The manager, by the way, gave a slight provocation to exalt the strength of his fans in Rio de Janeiro:

“Even in Libertadores, we had 4,000 fans who made an incredible noise and shouted louder than the other 60,000 who were there,” he said, about the return game.

Both Corinthians and Flamengo are looking for the fourth title of the tournament. Timão won in 1995, 2002 and 2009, and Rubro-Negro lifted the cup in 1991, 2006 and 2013.

The unprecedented final of Copa do Brasil will also mark the season in which Corinthians and Flamengo will meet in more duels: six. Three of them have already taken place, with two victories by Fla (both in the quarterfinals of Libertadores) and one by Timão (in the first round of the Brazilian). In addition to the two finals, there will still be a game valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão, at Maracanã.

