Economic activity grows 0.6%, balance has a surplus of US$ 1.73 billion and GDP confirms high forecast

The penultimate week of September begins with positive numbers for the Brazilian economy. Early on Monday (19), the Focus Bulletin, released by the BC (Central Bank), showed that the financial market continued to improve GDP growth estimates (Gross Domestic Product, sum of all goods and services produced in the country) in 2022, which jumped from 2.39% to 2.65%. O GDP Monitorcalculated by the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), indicated a growth of economic activity, in July, of 0.6% in relation to the previous month.

In comparison with July 2021, the economy grew 3.1%, while in the moving quarter ended in July, the expansion was 3.3%. In monetary terms, the estimate is that the accumulated GDP until July 2022 has reached, in current values, R$ 5,482,820.

This result confirms the growth of the Brazilian economy, which was 1.2% in the second quarter of the year, compared to the first three months of 2022, according to data released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in the beginning of the month.

Juliana Trece, research coordinator, says that the GDP growth in July reflected the positive performance of industry and the service sector with regard to the offer. “services are really pulling the economy. But when we look at the demand side, consumption is even more imposing”, she says.





For her, the July data indicate that the performance of the economy is due to consumption, a pattern observed throughout the year. For the second half of the year, the beginning of a slowdown was already expected, but the figures for July indicate that the economy is still heated by services, he explains, highlighting the existence of a repressed demand.

“We have the expectation of a slowdown because of the high interest rate, but July has not yet shown this to materialize. So, we don’t know when it will slow down”, says the FGV economist. The expectation, she says, is that it will take place in the second half of the year and, even stronger, in 2023. “This year, we can feel this slowdown. But for now, the numbers are not showing that.”





Trade balance

already the Brazilian trade balance recorded surplus of US$ 1.732 billion in the third week of September 2022, in the period between the 12th and 18th, according to data released by Secex (Secretariat of Foreign Trade) of the Ministry of Economy. The value reached with exports was US$ 7.791 billion and, with imports, US$ 6.058 billion.

In September, the trade result accumulates a surplus of US$ 3.674 billion. The daily average of exports in this period registered an increase of 34.2%, with a rise of 59.8% in agriculture, growth of 36.8% in the transformation industry and 10.5% in the extractive industry. In the year, the balance is positive at US$ 47.550 billion.





Imports rose 27.4%, also based on the daily average, with an increase of 22.2% in agriculture, a rise of 34.7% in the extractive industry and 27.3% in the manufacturing industry.





Goods and services

Regarding the Focus Bulletin, the best GDP growth forecast came after the release of activity data for July, according to the BC. The increase of 2.65% in the estimates against 2.02% in the high of a month ago is the 12th increase in a row. a month before.

Focus showed a reduction in the projection for GDP growth in 2024, from 1.80% to 1.70%. For 2025, the median was maintained at 2.00%. Four weeks ago, rates were 1.80% and 2.00%, respectively.



