Education Actions Go Up Today: Reflection Of The Electoral Campaign?

Days after presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke about education in a speech in Curitiba, shares in the sector are soaring in today’s trading session on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Penalized by inflation – which does not leave enough money to pay tuition fees – the Ibovespa shares that rise the most are those of education companies: YDUQS (YDUQ3) and Cogna (COGN3). The owner of Estácio was up 10.2% around 1 pm, to R$11.88, and the shares of the owner of the Kroton and Somos Educação brands appreciated 7.42%, to R$2.75.

Outside the index, Anima (ANIM3) rose, at the same time, 12.30%, to R$ 5.66. Ser Educacional (SEER3) advanced 8.63%, reaching R$ 6.17. cruise of South Educational (CSED3), up 7.86% to R$4.53.

See below what is moving the shares and find out if it is worth buying the shares.