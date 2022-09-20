Education Actions Go Up Today: Reflection Of The Electoral Campaign?

Days after presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke about education in a speech in Curitiba, shares in the sector are soaring in today’s trading session on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.
Penalized by inflation – which does not leave enough money to pay tuition fees – the Ibovespa shares that rise the most are those of education companies: YDUQS (YDUQ3) and Cogna (COGN3). The owner of Estácio was up 10.2% around 1 pm, to R$11.88, and the shares of the owner of the Kroton and Somos Educação brands appreciated 7.42%, to R$2.75.
Outside the index, Anima (ANIM3) rose, at the same time, 12.30%, to R$ 5.66. Ser Educacional (SEER3) advanced 8.63%, reaching R$ 6.17. cruise of South Educational (CSED3), up 7.86% to R$4.53.
See below what is moving the shares and find out if it is worth buying the shares.
Why are stocks going up? It is the first time this year that the market responds directly to a campaign act. Presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke about the application of Integral Education to advance the country’s education, especially after two years of remote teaching during the pandemic. The speech took place during a rally held on Saturday, 17, in Curitiba.
The statement encouraged investors in the education sector. “This is a sector that lacks investment. And when the candidate who is better placed in the polls says he will invest, the market reacts well”, says Marcio Loréga, chief analyst at PagBank.
Last Saturday, in Curitiba, Lula also talked about investing more in education financing programs, such as ProUni and Fies. On the same day, on his Twitter account, he posted:
“ProUni will come back with strength, FIES will come back with strength, and universities will have strength. Because no country develops without first investing in education.”
The University for All Program (Prouni) facilitates the access of low-income students to higher education and was created in 2004, offering partial (50%) and full scholarships in private colleges. The Student Financing Fund (Fies) grants funding to students regularly enrolled in non-free on-site higher education courses, for the payment of tuition fees after graduation.
And is it worth buying shares? For now, most of the recommendations for the entire education sector are neutral due to inflation, which has hit this segment hard. After years of remote teaching, rising costs of living and tuition have driven many students away from schools. Therefore, banks like BTG and XP broker advise not to buy or sell.
But if the scenario changes, with real incentives for education, the actions can, indeed, react. But analysts advise waiting for concrete measures. This is because the recent fall that these shares have suffered has been very large. YDUQ3, for example, is at its lowest price in five years, down 60%. Cogna fell even further: 85%.