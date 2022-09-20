Electric Mercedes-Benz eActros Long Haul runs 500 km and arrives in 2024

THE Mercedes-Benz opened the edition of IAA Transport 2022, the world’s largest commercial vehicle show, which runs until Sunday (25) in Hannover, Germany. Right at the opening event of the fair, the three-pointed star brand presented the electric truck eActros Long Haul. That is, your bet 100% on batteries for distances of up to 500 km.

The truck has a total gross weight (GWP) of 42 t. Thus, it is the manufacturer’s first truck powered exclusively by batteries that will be intended for long-distance trips. In this sense, it is worth remembering that Tesla and Nikola also promise electric trucks with greater autonomy. But for now, there is no release date for these models.

Mercedes-Benz will test the eActros Long Haul from 2023. Initially, only in European customer operations. Serial production is expected to begin in 2024.

More resistant batteries

In addition to the good autonomy on a single charge, the eActros LongHaul is capable of recharging in megawatts. That means your batteries are made from phosphate ions. In other words, according to Mercedes-Benz engineering, this combination provides longer service life. In addition to the greater energy density, to be able to travel great distances.

In addition, the truck has three sets of batteries, in addition to two electric motors, as part of a new electronic axle. They generate a continuous power of 400 kW, with peaks of over 600 kW. eActros LongHaul batteries can be recharged from 20% to 80% in less than 30 minutes at ultra-fast charging stations.

other bets

In addition to the mechanical horse, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has also confirmed that it will produce rigid versions of the eActros LongHaul. Thus, it intends to offer customers more than one option for an all-electric transport. the team of stradão met the model on display at the brand’s stand in Hannover. On board, it has the same finish as the Actros.

However, on the outside, it differs from the trucks of the Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty family. In other words, it brings a more modern and aerodynamic layout that indicates that this new visual identity will migrate to the brand’s traditional trucks. Read models with combustion engines.

Clean and flexible transport

Another innovation presented at the Hannover Motor Show is the Mercedes-Benz eActros 300, another 100% electric truck. The model arrives in the mechanical horse version for the transport of heavy load distribution with a range of 220 km.

The truck uses the same technology as the eActros. Thus, it has three batteries, each with an installed capacity of 112 kWh. In this way, it provides a range of up to 220 km with a full charge. Serial production will start in the second half of 2023.

Fuse beyond Asia

Mercedes-Benz also presents the new generation of the e-Canter spindle for the European market. The launch takes place 10 days after the model was presented in the Japanese market, the country of origin of the Fuso brand. In addition, the truck arrives in versions with a load capacity of 4.2 t to 8.5 t. In this way, it remains the most versatile product in its segment. Not by chance, in addition to Asia and Europe, it is sold in Australia and New Zealand.

Upcoming releases in Brazil

For now, none of the models on display in Hannover will become real in Brazil. According to the vice president of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, Roberto Leoncini, unlike Europe, where there are already programs to make transport more sustainable, this still does not happen in the Brazilian truck market. In other words, the automaker will only bring more advanced electric models when there are federal stimuli.

However, in the bus sector, the executive recalled that the eO500U model is already on sale in Brazil. But by state initiatives. As, for example, in the city of São Paulo, which wants to eliminate pollutant emissions from urban buses by 2050.

“Another situation is that we have road transport customers interested in the electric propulsion of trucks. As in the beverage segment. There is pressure. However, the technology is expensive. And it costs four times that of diesel. country to justify this investment as happened with buses”, explains Leoncini.

However, the executive sees that, in the short term, electric trucks in the urban segment will become a reality in the main capitals of the country. “Demand exists, but when it comes to price, demand ends”, summarizes the Executive.

Mercedes-Benz launches new Powershift transmission

From October, Actros trucks will be equipped with the new generation of the Powershift transmission. According to Mercedes-Benz, gear changes are 40% faster, as well as helping to reduce diesel consumption by up to 4%.

In addition, the German presents the new generation of Mirror Cam, a system that brings cameras instead of mirrors. In this sense, the item has shorter arms. And visibility has been improved. However, these news should only arrive in Brazil from Fenatran, with the launch of the new Euro 6 line. But Mercedes-Benz do Brasil has not confirmed.

