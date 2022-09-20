Embraer and L3Harris will develop the “flying boom” for the KC-390 to meet USAF requirements – Air & Naval Defense

• New tactical aerial refueling solution focuses on disputed environments and the US Air Force’s combat-agile deployment doctrine

• Includes advanced solution with resupply boom and a mission system to meet JADC2 requirements (joint command and control for all domains)

• Focused on distributed and high cost-effective tactical resupply for greater mission area coverage

Arlington, United States, September 19, 2022 — Embraer SA and L3Harris Technologies today announced a partnership to develop the “Agile Tanker”, an agile tactical aerial refueling option to meet United States Air Force (USAF) operational guidelines and Joint Force requirements, especially for disputed environments.

The companies signed an agreement to expand the refueling capabilities of Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium tactical jet. Enhancements include the integration of a “flying boom” resupply system, in addition to mission systems, to enable distributed location and support of operations in disputed areas, as well as resilient communication meeting JADC2 requirements (joint command and control for all domains, in the English translation).

“U.S. Air Force strategists have established that realizing the Agile Combat Employment vision will require optimized refueling platforms to support a disaggregated air domain approach in disputed environments,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, President and CEO of L3Harris. “Collaborating with Embraer to develop and integrate new capabilities into the KC-390 multi-mission aircraft provides a cost-effective, rapid-to-implement solution that embodies our recognized disruptive approach.”

The enhancements will complement the aircraft’s current refueling capabilities, which include the variable-speed probe-and-basket system, the ability to receive in-flight fuel, as well as takeoff and landing on short, unprepared runways, allowing for greater mission area coverage.

“We continue to seek significant and strategic partnerships that generate new developments and expand the market reach of the KC-390 Millennium,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer. “Our aircraft is catching the attention of air forces around the world, and we are particularly excited about this opportunity to combine Embraer’s state-of-the-art platform and systems with L3Harris’ mission solutions to meet US Air Force operational guidelines. United States.”

The USAF’s operational guidelines are a benchmark for successfully developing the new technologies, doctrines, and cultures that Air and Space Forces must possess to deter and, if necessary, defeat current and future adversaries.

The KC-390 Millennium is fast, versatile and can be quickly reconfigured to perform a wide range of missions with high reliability. By combining L3Harris’ expertise in integrating mission systems with the advanced Embraer KC-390 Millennium platform, both companies are poised to provide the next generation of refueling aircraft to the US Department of Defense and the USAF.

To meet the requirements of United States legislation (“Buy American Act”), the parties are studying the production of the “Agile Tanker” program with final assembly in the United States, followed by modernization and preparation for the mission at the L3Harris modification center. in Waco, Texas.