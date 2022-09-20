Employees of University Hospitals go on strike across the country from Wednesday

By means of an official note, the members of Sindserh-PB (Union of Workers of Public Hospital Services Company in Paraíba), communicated this Monday (19/09), that there will be a general strike of the workers that make up this union in all University Hospitals of the State, a movement that was repeated in other hospitals in Brazil, according to a note.

“SINDSERH-PB, legally constituted and registered under CNPJ: 24.521.787/0001-03, representative of EBSERH workers at University Hospitals in the state of Paraíba, at the Cajazeiras (HUJB), Campina Grande (HUAC) and João Pessoa units (HULW), hereby informs that on September 02 and 05, 2022, the workers present at the extraordinary general meetings, organized by SINDSERH-PB, in the cities of João Pessoa, Campina Grande and Cajazeiras, it was decided to total stoppage of activities together with other higher-level Entities that negotiate with EBSERH, and the category unanimously defined the stoppage of activities, scheduled to start on September 21, 2022. The movement will be carried out with all security measures, not causing agglomerations and ensuring the safety of workers. Therefore, we representatives of EBSERH workers in Paraíba, come to inform users and the community that from the 21/09th, we will be starting a total stoppage of activities at the National level”, says an excerpt from the SINDSERH-PB note.

In another point, the representative of the union Adriano, comments on the neglect of the current Federal Government towards these workers. “The management of EBSERH in the Bolsonaro government does not want to negotiate with workers, apart from harassment, persecution of union leaders, undue discounts on paychecks, and the director of people management Rodrigo Barbosa, informed the entities that in his management , he won’t be irresponsible in negotiating something he can’t, but the executive board’s own salaries have increased last month. Super outdated food aid! We worked in the Pandemic with the population of Alagoas, it was a spectacle, we saved everyone, of the 89 patients who came, only one did not survive, so we acted strongly in support of this region that suffered from the lack of O2, but not even thank you General Oswaldo, president of EBSERH, thanked him”, says Adriano Furtado Lima from the Sindserhpb Management and Union Operations Coordination.

See the announcement and the percentage of servers that will be legally on strike starting next Wednesday (21.09).

Official Letter 0012022- stoppage of activities_-signed

Craft – HULW – stoppage sectors-1

From the Newsroom