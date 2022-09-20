End of an era: Elizabeth II’s crown removed from coffin – News

The Imperial State Crown, orb and scepter – symbols of Elizabeth II’s power and governance – were removed from the British monarch’s coffin during a ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday (19) .

The jewels, which were removed by the Crown jeweler, were handed over to the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, who placed them on an altar before the coffin was lowered into the royal vault.





In addition, the highest-ranking official in the royal house, Lord Chamberlain, removed the “rule of command” and placed it on the coffin, symbolizing the end of Elizabeth II’s seven-decade reign.

In a private family service, the coffin of Elizabeth II and that of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at the age of 99, were buried together in the same chapel where the Queen’s parents and sister, Princess Margaret. , are also buried.





Elizabeth II died on September 8, aged 96, while at her Scottish home in Balmoral. The queen’s state of health had been delicate for a year, but the death of the monarch, with a presence that seemed eternal, caused great commotion in the country and in the world.

The UK honored her with ten days of national mourning, processions and processions.



