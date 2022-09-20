Ethanol is more advantageous than gasoline in four states. Find out which ones – Globo Rural Magazine

+



Ethanol remains uncompetitive compared to gasoline in most states of the country. Ethanol is only competitive in Mato Grosso do Sul, Sergipe, Maranhão and Pará, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas.The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, because it has a lower calorific value, it has a price limit of 70% of the petroleum derivative at the stations to be considered advantageous.

The state in which biofuel is most competitive is Mato Grosso do Sul (60.40%), followed by Sergipe (67.29%), Maranhão (67.43%) and Pará (69.37%). At stations surveyed in the country, ethanol has a parity of 69.01% compared to gasoline, therefore more favorable than the petroleum derivative. In São Paulo, the parity is 92.76%. Executives in the sector say that ethanol can be competitive even with parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.

cana_ethanol_bomba (Photo: Thinkstock)

prices

Average prices for hydrous ethanol fell in 16 states and rose in 9 states and the Federal District last week, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas. There was no survey in Amapá. At the stations surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol dropped 2.83% in the week compared to the previous week, from R$3,530 to R$3,430 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state with more stations evaluated, the average price rose 38.02% in the week, reaching R$ 4.610 per liter. Maranhão was the state with the biggest percentage drop in prices in the week, 29.63%, to R$ 3,230. Mato Grosso was the state with the biggest price advance in the week, 43.91%, at R$ 4,490 a liter.

The minimum price recorded in the week for ethanol at a service station was R$ 2.61 a liter, in Mato Grosso, and the lowest average price in the state, R$ 2.99, was also registered in Mato Grosso. The maximum price, R$ 6.99 a liter, was verified at a gas station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest state average price, R$ 5.56, was observed in Acre. In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell 15.31%. The state with the biggest drop in the period was Sergipe, with 33.67% of devaluation.