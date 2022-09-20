Ex-BBB receives attack after being assaulted by former boyfriend: “It became a platform”







Jaquelline grohalski regrets attacks after assault Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Jaquelline Grohalski was victim of aggression by her then-boyfriend over the weekend, and used social media to lament the attacks he began to receive after exposing the violence he suffered.

“How painful is all this that I’m experiencing”, she lamented, who then spoke about the attacks she received, revealing that many netizens even blamed her for the aggression, since the former BBB18 participant supposedly supports the current president of the republic. .

“Today, I took my cell phone because yesterday I was very bad. What hurts me the most, in fact, is the lack of compassion for others. People think my Instagram has become a platform. I can’t stand being like this anymore”, he vented.

Then Jaquelline revealed that she has trauma involving aggression. “I have a lot of traumas with domestic violence and now all this. Anyone who comes to talk about any politician will be blocked. I don’t have the psychological anymore for that”, she said.

the aggression

Last Saturday, the 17th, Jaquelline Grohalski worried social media followers after sharing a video in which she appears with bruises on her mouth, crying and screaming at a person. “Get out of here”, she asks in the recording, erased a short time later.

Later, after reporting that the ex-BBB was in the hospital, her staff released a statement reporting that the singer was assaulted and robbed by her then-boyfriend. “Jaquelline is still very shaken with this whole situation. At the moment she is being assisted by a multidisciplinary team.”

“Yesterday we didn’t give much information here or to the media, because it was a couple’s fight in which she was attacked. I ask that everyone has a lot of understanding, because she has a small daughter that we are trying not to let any situation see. Judicial measures are being taken, as it deals with bodily harm, threat and theft,” the statement read.

