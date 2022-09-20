Ezra Miller Believes He’s A ‘New Messiah’ And Has Altar With ‘The Flash’ Figurines

The actor Ezra Millerknown for having been accused and imprisoned for several crimes this year, believes he is a “new Messiah” and has an altar with figurines of Flashthe hero played by him.

A profile of the actor published in the American magazine vanity fair heard people close to the artist who revealed details about his behavior on the farm in Vermontwhere Ezra resides.

According to more than a dozen people who worked or lived with Miller on the property, the actor often verbally and emotionally abuses everyone around him and alternatively refers to himself as Jesus and the devil.

Ezra Miller has played The Flash since 2016. Photograph: Warner Bros. Pictures – DC Comics

The artist also uses the hero’s story as a sign and justification for his “grandiosity”. “The actor proclaims that The Flash is the one who unites all the multiverses like Jesus,” a source told the magazine.

Tokata Iron Eyes, the environmentalist with whom Ezra is accused of having a relationship since she was 12 years old, is also part of the artist’s messianic narrative. According to reports, the relationship “has always been platonic,” but Miller believes the two are destined to be together and bring about the apocalypse.

“Ezra is Jesus and Tokata is an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess. Their union would trigger the apocalypse and that is the ‘real’ reason for everyone to oppose their union”, revealed a source about the actor’s thinking.

Miller’s altar in Vermont, in addition to the Flash figurines, has gun bullets, marijuana and sage, according to two people who were there this year. The artist also forces women who visit him to put cell phones and other types of “offerings” in the place.

Ezra even had an outbreak recently after trying to force the actress Susan Sarandonwhich is also part of the The Flash, to offer something at the altar. “Ezra wanted Susan to pay his respects at his altar because she didn’t invite him to dinner,” said one report.

In August, after the repercussion of the cases involving his name, the actor spoke out claiming to be facing “complex mental health problems”. He revealed to be in ongoing treatment.

Miller has played the Flash since 2016. The solo movie about the hero is expected to premiere in July 2023.