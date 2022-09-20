Facts about the woman who ruled the British monarchy for 70 years

Recently, with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the eyes of the world turned to England. After 96 years of age, the monarch leaves a crown to be assumed, as well as a story to be told about her figure. And what a story, after all, it’s 70 years of reign.

Riches, hobbies, responsibilities and events during his reign. Then, learn about some of the key facts and trivia about one of the leading women in history over the last century.

Facts about Queen Elizabeth

Driver’s license

The Queen was the only person in the UK who didn’t need a driving licence, you know? It does not stop there! After all, the monarch’s car also didn’t need a license plate and she didn’t need a passport to travel.

Queen Elizabeth and her passion for pigeons

Elizabeth bred and was passionate about pigeons! She owned a large number of these birds at her country house in Sandringham.

Many people consider pigeons war heroes, hence the queen’s passion for birds.

drink lover

The queen had a glass of champagne every night. In addition, she was also famous for being a good gin lover, always starting her day with a morning cocktail.

However, the monarch had to put this custom aside, due to her health in recent times. Or, at least, greatly reduced the amount of consumption.

great godmother

The queen had at least 30 godchildren. Among them, illustrious figures such as Princess Dianna’s brother, Charles Spencer.

Launer London

For 50 years, Elizabeth II wore only one handbag model. Launer London was the queen’s favorite. The owner of the brand himself spoke in an interview about the monarch.

According to him, in several meetings with Elizabeth, she said she didn’t feel dressed without her Launer London. He also points out that she was a very normal person, however, with a lot of charisma.

Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

The Queen was married to Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. The monarch met him at her brother’s wedding, when she was just 8 years old and Prince 13.

They were what we call 3rd cousins. At 18, the prince began writing to the queen, who was 13 at the time. And after 7 years, the two got engaged.

Queen’s birthplace

Interestingly, the place where the queen was born is currently a restaurant. Not just a simple restaurant, obviously. Because thanks to the importance of the figure who was born there, the place has become one of the best known in the world.

Currently, the place is called Hakkasan and will be associated with the birth of the queen forever. That’s where Elizabeth’s maternal grandparents lived, a London house on Bruton Street.

In England, it is common for places where something related to royalty happened to become famous. This is the case of the restaurant, where Prince William and Kate Middleton had their first kiss.

