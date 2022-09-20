Fake video of ‘JN’ shows Bolsonaro ahead in Ipec poll

Probable Bolsonaro supporters used “deep fake” and manipulation of images and audios to elevate the “myth” to the status of a favorite, distorting reality.

Tiago Pereira, from RBA – A fake video is circulating on social media with scenes from Jornal Nacional, from Rede Globo, in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would appear at the forefront in an Ipec (formerly Ibope) poll released last Monday (13). The doctored scenes show Bolsonaro leading the presidential race in the institute’s last four polls, ranging between 44% and 46% of voting intentions.

On the other hand, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appears in second place, varying between 32% and 31%. In fact, the graphics were manipulated and inverted. In the survey released last week, Lula appears with 46% and surpasses other opponents, who add up to 44%.

The video, which counts thousands of interactions (likes, comments and shares) on Facebook, uses audio editing and image manipulation techniques to distort the data. In the introduction to the disclosure of the research, there is also the use of a technology known as deep fake, manipulating the speech of presenter Willian Bonner, as if he said Bolsonaro’s name instead of Lula, and vice versa.

Likewise, the doctored video shows Bolsonaro leading the race in the second round, ranging between 50% and 53% of voting intentions. Again, these numbers refer to Lula’s voting intentions. The indices allegedly achieved by the PT, varying between 35% and 37%, are actually Bolsonaro’s, according to Ipec.

Ipec releases new research on the presidential race on Monday night (19).

fake rating

In addition to voting intentions, the manipulated video also lies about the president’s assessment. In it, Bolsonaro is evaluated as “great or good” for 45%. In fact, 45% is the rate of voters who consider the current government “bad or terrible”. The 30% that evaluate the government as “great or good” were transformed into “regular”, in manipulation. In the same way, The 23% who consider the government as regular were changed as being bad or terrible.

In the fake video, the lines of the graph that present the electorate’s assessment of Bolsonaro’s way of governing were also inverted. The 59% who “disapprove” of Bolsonaro’s ways turned into “approve”. In contrast, the 35% who “approve” appear as “disapprove” in the doctored images, as well as in the data narration.

denials

The editorship Fato ou Fake, from the g1 portal, and UOL Confere pointed out the video as false. In addition, Ipec released a note stating that it reported the manipulated material to the Disinformation Alert System Against Elections of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and to the Electoral Public Ministry (MPE). The institute therefore expects the adoption of “appropriate measures” against the dissemination of false information.

“The video circulating on social networks and WhatsApp groups is false, in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 46% of voting intentions and former President Lula, of the PT, with 31%, according to data from Ipec and with images from Jornal Nacional, from TV Globo. Published on September 12, the poll shows the opposite: former President Lula leads the contest, with 46% of voting intentions, followed by Bolsonaro, with 31%,” said IPEC.

