Falling slab leaves at least six dead in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo – News

THE fall of a slab in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo, this Tuesday morning (20), left at least six dead. The information was confirmed by the Fire Department at Record TV. According to the corporation, 31 people were rescued alive from the rubble and three others are still buried.





The collapse of the structure occurred in a container company on Ferreira Guedes road, at number 1,134, in Itapecerica da Serra. According to the Fire Department, the corporation was called around 8:55 am.

“The slab collapsed, there were people above and below [da estrutura]. We work with the hypothesis of people trapped in this rubble and eventually missing. The biggest difficulty is to reach the exact number of people to delimit the work and the regions, so we don’t work blindly”, said Firefighter Captain André Elias, to Record News.

There are 79 men in 20 vehicles attending the incident. Helicopters Eagles 18 and 22 of the Military Police Air Group are also on site. Civil Defense, Military Police and Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) provide support.





The Military Police reported that, according to the applicants, there were about 100 people at the scene. At the address is located the company Multiteiner, which produces containers. The victims were taken to at least two hospitals in the region in different states of health: from mild to severe.

Among the injured were state deputy candidates Jones Donizette (Solidarity) and federal deputy candidate Ely Santos (Republicans).





Both would have been invited to meet the company Multitainer this Tuesday morning. As they were saying goodbye to the workers, part of the concrete structure broke. According to a statement posted on social media, the two were rescued alive and four team members were taken to one of the hospitals.



