fan dies of heart attack at age 33 after game vs São Paulo

Ceará fan Nannini Bezerra, 33, died of a heart attack after the club’s 2-0 defeat against São Paulo, in a game held yesterday. On the way out of Arena Castelão, he felt sick and fell to the ground.

In addition to receiving help from several people passing by, Nannini was quickly attended by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU). Upon arrival at the hospital, the man could not resist and died.

Ceará wrote a text on social media lamenting the death of the fan, who left his wife and child.

“Ceará regrets the death of Nannini Bezerra, 33 years old, a fan in love with Alvinegro, who unfortunately suffered a heart attack last night at Arena Castelão. With regret, the club sympathizes with family and friends in this moment of immense pain ” ,wrote the club.

After the defeat to São Paulo in the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, Ceará dropped to 15th position, just three points above the relegation zone.