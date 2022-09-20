Fans camp at Pedreira to get as close as possible to the band Guns N’Roses at the show in Curitiba

Diogo Rosa and Larissa Kozan: everything to get closer to the beloved band (Franklin de Freitas)

The places closest to the grid and, consequently, to the members of the band Guns N’Roses in the show that takes place at Pedreira Paulo Leminski, in Curitiba, are already guaranteed. A group of Curitiba fans of Axl Rose, Slash and company have been camping since last Saturday (September 17th) near the space where the show will take place next Wednesday (September 21st), all to be able to get closer to the artists whose songs marked their lives.

From the group of fans, Diogo Rosa and Larissa Kozan have been ‘fixed’ in place since the weekend and only leave there to take a shower or use the bathroom (which they do with the help of a local shopkeeper or the help of friends who live nearby). With them, another group of fans takes turns at the makeshift camp, taking food and some other things that may be needed during their stay.

According to Diogo, the effort is great, but all the effort is worth it. “We like it here. It seems that the more days we wait in line, the closer we are to the band. And this is for few people, it’s a lot of love”, he says, while Larissa comments that the anxiety was so great that they simply needed to be there, they couldn’t stand to stay at home, waiting.

“In 2016 we spent 18 days camping [antes do show] and every time we have it, we come and we don’t have this one. It’s hard, but it’s worth it”, says she, who has been a fan of the North American band since she was a teenager. “On difficult days they help me, on good days they motivate me too. When I’m on the show, interacting with them, it’s a unique feeling. It’s worth every second that we spend here, the hours we spend standing there, to be with them close and have all these experiences again”, concludes the fan.

‘[A banda] saved me from a suicide’

A fan of Guns for 20 years, Diogo Rosa has 18 tattoos on his body honoring the idols. Such devotion is explained by the importance and transformative role that rockers had in his life, including helping him overcome depression.

“I met the band when I was 12, 13 years old, and it was love at first sight, love at first sight. And the band influenced a lot in my life, in my friendships, in my choices. Saved me from suicide. It’s like the band is an entity. Then you’re on the show… I don’t know how to explain… The guys are gods, it’s more or less there”, says he, who has followed the group closely on six other occasions.

“I saw them in São Paulo in 2010, at my first Rock in Rio in 2011, then I followed them in Curitiba in 2014 and in 2016, at Rock in Rio in 2017 and 2022 and now, a few days after Rock in Rio, I’m going to watch them again in Curitiba”, celebrates the curitibano, who intends to stay glued to the grid that separates the audience from the artists. “I intend to stay glued to the grid, very glued. No eye to eye with the guys.”