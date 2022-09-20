FBI investigates incident and seeks game leaker

Uber and Rockstar Games are receiving support from the US Department of Justice and the FBI to find those responsible for the leaks of GTA 6. It turns out that, as stated in a statement from the transport company, the companies would have been attacked by the same group of crackers. .

The intruders would be known as Lapsus$, and after Uber’s networks suffered from similar cyberattacks to Rockstar’s, the services ended up being impacted – but they are now back to normal. According to the app’s owner, there is still no evidence that personal information ended up in the hands of the attackers.

The statement also highlights some similarities in the method used to circumvent server security. Meanwhile, Rockstar confirmed on Monday (20), that the content released through these unofficial sources on the internet was true, but did not detract from plans for GTA 6.

Take-Two works to take down the videos and images spread on the internet. Meanwhile, the publisher sees its market value taking a hit after the events – its shares opened the week with a drop of 6%.

GTA 6, The Last of Us 2 and more: the biggest leaks in gaming history

