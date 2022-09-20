FedEx predicts global recession, cuts flights and will take planes out of service

The world’s largest cargo and delivery airline, FedEx, is anticipating turbulent times ahead and has decided to keep some of its planes grounded.


The company said on Thursday (15) that the last few weeks of the quarter have been challenging, with a growing drop in demand for package transport, and that it would have to go into “cost saving” mode. With this news, the market ended up reacting badly and the company’s shares fell 21% in one day, the worst result in its history in the market, according to CNN.

Also according to the company, the reason for the drop in demand is a weak economy in Europe and Asia, which could indicate a global recession soon. 90 of the company’s stores in the US will be closed, hiring plans will be postponed and part of the aircraft will be kept on the ground for some time.

It was not detailed which models or number of planes will not fly, nor on which routes flights will be cut. Currently, FedEx flies to Brazil from Memphis, Tennessee, its center of operations, to Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP).






