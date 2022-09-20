Fiat Fastback from R$139,990 or Volkswagen Nivus from R$138,390?







Volkswagen Nivus Highline and Fiat Fastback Impetus Photo: Publicity / Car Guide

The Fiat Fastback hit the market to end the Volkswagen Nivus party, the only coupe in the B-SUV (compact) category. Fastback prices were above Nivus prices. In the entry versions, the choice can be made only by the value, as the Nivus costs R$ 121,670 and the Fastback costs R$ 129,390. But there’s a fight on another track.

The Volkswagen Nivus Highline costs BRL 138,390 and the Fiat Fastback starts at BRL 139,990. It is a difference of R$ 1,600. That’s why we tested the essentials to see if it’s worth saving or if it’s better to invest a little more. In each item, the two cars can add up to 10 points, according to the criteria of the Car Guide.

power

Under the hood, the mid-range version of the Fiat Faspack is equipped with the T200 1.0 turbo flex engine with 125/130 hp (g/e) and 200 Nm (g/e). 7-speed CVT gearbox. The Volkswagen Nivus has a 200 TSI 1.0 turbo flex engine with 116/118 hp power (g/e) and 200 Nm of torque (g/e). It is equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission.





Fiat Fastback Impetus: engine power advantage Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

The Fastback has a clear advantage when the cars are filled with gasoline. The Fiat engine is up to 7% more powerful. With ethanol the potency difference is only 1.5%. On average, 4.3% in favor of Fiat.

Consumption

The Volkswagen Nivus gives change when it comes to consumption. It is 3.8% more economical, on average. Therefore, it did not discount what it lost in potency (-4.3%). Considering that the Nivus is 63 kg lighter, its consumption should be even better. The difference is big in favor of the Nivus especially on the road.

[gasolina]

Km/l in the city: 11.3 (F) and 12.1 (N)

Km/l on the road: 13.9 (F) and 14.2 (N)

[etanol]

Km/l in the city: 8.1 (F) and 8.3 (N)

Km/l on the road: 9.7 (f) and 10.1 (N)





Volkswagen Nivus Highline: advantage in consumption Photo: VW / Publicity

Multimedia

The two cars are equivalent, with great multimedia. Nivus brings an exclusive item, which is the internal HD. Fastback offers a GPS navigator, Wi-Fi on board and car commands via cell phone, but all these items are optional and cost R$ 2,850 (Pack Connect Me), so we don’t consider it in the car’s bill.

Safety

The Volkswagen Nivus just earned 5 stars in the Latin NCAP crash test. The car is equipped as standard with six airbags, four-wheel disc brakes, automatic braking in manoeuvres, rear window wiper/washer and adaptive cruise control (all items not available on the Fastback Impetus).

In this version, the Fiat Fastback has lane change alert, Auto Hold and safety straps on the roof, but the absence of curtain airbags took points from the car in this comparison.

Trunk

Fiat Fastback is 16 cm larger than Volkswagen Nivus. And all this size exists precisely to house a large trunk, because in the wheelbase the Nivus gains by 3 cm. The Fastback’s trunk accommodates 516 liters, so it takes a 101-liter advantage over the Nivus’s 415 liters. It’s almost 20% difference.

NOTES AND SCORING

CAR GUIDE Item Fiat Fastback

impetus VW Nivus

highline power 8 7.5 Consumption 8 8.5 Multimedia 9 9 Safety 7 10 Trunk 10 8 Total 42 43 Price (R$) 139,990 138,390

Conclusion

The two cars have differences, but they end up being equivalent because the loss in one item is compensated by the victory in another. By our criteria, a slight advantage for the Nivus, due to consumption, the six airbags and the price. But, for those who want a more powerful car, with a giant trunk and a bigger size, the Fastback choice is more suitable.





VW Nivus costs R$ 1,600 less in the analyzed versions Photo: VW / Publicity

