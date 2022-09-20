Find out if Alcides and Zaquieu will have a romantic relationship by the end of the novel Pantanal

the friendship of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) has turned out to be a big surprise in wetland, Globo’s 9pm soap opera. That’s because, at the beginning of the plot, Maria Bruaca’s pawn (Isabel Teixeira) presented himself as a sexist person full of prejudices. However, Mariana’s former butler (Selma Egrei) managed to “tame the beast” and they are now flesh and blood. But, after all, can this rapprochement between the two turn into a love relationship in the future?

Since arriving in the Pantanal, Zaquieu has suffered a lot from the peons’ nasty comments. In previous chapters, he even left the biome because he couldn’t bear so much humiliation. However, some time later, the boy returned to Zé Leôncio’s farm and, since then, he has been overcoming all prejudice and striving to be a real pawn.

Also, to everyone’s surprise, Zaquieu managed to soften Alcides’ heart. Tenório’s former employee (Murilo Benício) now has a lot of admiration for his friend and has been learning a lot from him. It turns out that this “good will” from Alcides is confusing Zaquieu’s head and arousing a feeling of passion. This will become clear soon enough, when the pawn apprentice decides to declare himself to Maria Bruaca’s man.

“You were a beacon in my life! Yes, for a moment there was something else… And no: I don’t need anyone to blame me for it any more than I’ve already blamed myself. It took me a long time to understand what I feel for you… Do you know why? Because, despite all the bullshit and rudeness you told me, you were the only man who accepted me around…“, he will say, with tears in his eyes.

Alcides and Zaquieu sleep together

Their relationship will be further strengthened when Zaquieu offers to help Alcides get revenge on Tenorio. At this point, it is worth noting that the land-grabber will have raped his rival as a way of getting back for having stolen Maria Bruaca from him. They will go to Guta’s father’s farm (Julia Dalavia) and decide to spend the night there to kill the land grabber the next day.

In the middle of the night, Zaquieu will ask to sleep in the same bed as Alcides. Not only that, he will declare himself to his “friend” and will also ask them to sleep cuddled together. the character of Juliano Cazarre will accept the request and the two will sleep together.

But, after all, will something happen between them or not by the end of the nine o’clock soap opera? The answer is no! Alcides, realizing that Zaquieu is in love with him, will not despise him, but will make it clear that they are just friends.