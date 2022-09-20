September 19, 2022 | 18:00

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ipatinga

Disclosure / Funed

Cases are confirmed through laboratory tests carried out by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed)

The first positive record of monkeypox, in the municipality of Ipatinga, was released this Monday (19). The information was published by the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG), on the disease monitoring panel. The Health Department of Ipatinga will comment later.

With the first case of the disease in Ipatinga, the Vale do Aço Metropolitan Region, has so far three positive records of monkeypox, with the other two cases, one in Coronel Fabriciano and the other in Santana do Paraíso.

Across the state, until this Monday, according to data made available by SES-MG, there are already 447 confirmed cases, 776 under investigation and 1,097 discarded. The municipality with the highest number of records of the disease is Belo Horizonte, with 250 confirmed cases.

monkey pox

It is a disease transmitted by the monkeypox virus, which mainly manifests itself through skin lesions, such as spots and open sores, in addition to other symptoms similar to those of a common flu, such as fever and headache.

Contagion occurs from contact with skin, blood, body fluids and secretions, such as saliva and bedding of infected people. Immediate isolation of suspected cases is recommended.

official note

The Prefecture of Ipatinga, through the Secretary of Health, informs that, this Monday (19), the first case of “MonkeyPox” in the municipality was confirmed.

The patient, a 42-year-old man, is doing well and no longer has any type of disease-related injury. He was treated at Hospital Márcio Cunha.

The patient was on a trip to Chile recently, where he presented the first symptoms on September 1st. The sample for examinations was collected at the HMC on the 10th of the same month.

According to the medical bulletin, the patient will remain in isolation until September 21. However, with its current condition, there is no longer any risk of transmission.

People who had contact with the individual are being monitored and so far are asymptomatic.