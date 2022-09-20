Flamengo has 19.9%, Ceará 15.7% and Fortaleza 12.8%

The recent growth of Ceará and Fortaleza in the national football scene has consolidated the two clubs even more within the State of Ceará, but it is still not enough for them to dominate the taste of the Ceará public in the preference between teams.

This is what the Ipespe survey, commissioned by the THE PEOPLE, which places Flamengo in the first position among the biggest fans in the state (see complete ranking below). Rubro-Negro was appointed as the club of the heart by 19.9% ​​of respondents.

Close behind is Ceará, with 15.7%. Vovô, however, is technically tied with Flamengo in the ranking, given the poll’s margin of error, which is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points with a 95.45% confidence interval. This means that Alvinegro can have between 18.9% and 12.5%, while the Rio team can fluctuate between 23.1% and 16.7%.

Fortaleza is mentioned by 12.8% of respondents. With the margin of error (16% and 9.6%) it is technically tied with Ceará, but not with Flamengo.

Preference for other teams

Other teams also registered preference from Ceará fans, but in smaller numbers, which increases the margin of error. Corinthians appears with 4.6%, while Palmeiras has 4.2%.

Ferroviário is the third club from Ceará on the list and appears with 0.9%. Like Tubarão, teams like Botafogo, Fluminense, Grêmio and Sport also appeared in the survey, but without reaching 1%. The same happened with Icasa and Guarani de Juazeiro, two other people from Ceará mentioned.

Almost 34% of respondents (33.8%) said they do not support any team. The survey was carried out between the 9th and 11th of September and interviewed 1,000 people aged 16 and over, according to gender, age and location; and control of education and income. The interviews were carried out by telephone through the Cati Ipespe system.

The research is registered at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under number CE-06344/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-04596/2022.

Ranking of fans in the State of Ceará (Ipespe)

Flamengo – 19.9% ​​(between 23.1% and 16.7% with the margin of error)

Ceará – 15.7% (between 18.9% and 12.5% ​​with the margin of error)

Fortaleza – 12.8% (between 16.0% and 9.6% with the margin of error)

Corinthians – 4.6%*

Palm trees – 4.2%*

São Paulo – 3.2%*

Vasco – 3%*

Rail – 0.9%*

Botafogo – 0.4%*

Fluminense – 0.4%*

Sport – 0.3%*

Icasa – 0.2%*

Santos – 0.2%*

Guarani de Juazeiro – 0.1%*

Guild – 0.1%*

*Clubs that had fewer votes, registering preference below 10% in the survey, have a higher margin of error than 3.2 points

Collaborated with Thiago Minhoca

