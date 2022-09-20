Flora gets rid of the traces of Gonçalo’s death, washes the bloody sheets and prevents the expertise: “preventing yourself”

In The Favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will cause the death of Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) after harassing him with lies about the death of Lara (Mariana Ximenes) and Irene (Glória Menezes). She, in turn, will smear some rooms of the ranch with flesh blood to make the rich man feel sick and not resist the thud.

In subsequent scenes, Gonçalo will not resist the blood scenes, he will think the worst and end up dying. Flora, in turn, will start the process of cleaning the places where she shed blood to terrorize the veteran and will ask for Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) help.

“I’m glad that meat thawed in time,” says Silveirinha. “But now we can’t leave any traces”, warns Flora. “For all intents and purposes, Gonçalo died of a heart attack. It was natural death, right? No one will do the forensic examination”, says the former butler. “It doesn’t cost anything to take precautions, right Silveirinha?”, the viper will reply.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.