Former deputy Cidinha Campos, from the PDT, declares her vote for Lula: “my party is not bigger than my country” (video)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 9 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Former deputy Cidinha Campos, from the PDT, declares her vote for Lula: “my party is not bigger than my country” (video) 0 Views

“I like my party, but above all, my country comes first. I will vote for Lula”, highlighted Cidinha.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

At 55, Claudia Raia announces pregnancy with Jarbas Homem de Mello: ‘Dream’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+ Claudia Raia announces pregnancy at 55 with Jarbas Homem de Mello (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram) the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved