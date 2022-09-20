Former deputy Cidinha Campos, from the PDT, declares her vote for Lula: “my party is not bigger than my country” (video)

“I like my party, but above all, my country comes first. I will vote for Lula”, highlighted Cidinha.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Former deputy Cidinha Campos, a historical militant of the PDT, declared, live, on Tupi radio, her vote for former president Lula (PT), noting that her party’s candidate, Ciro Gomes, has no chance of winning.

Speaking of Bolsonaro’s threats to the electoral system, Cidinha says: “I’m tired of it”. “I think the time has come for us to decide. It is no longer possible to talk about candidates as if there is a competition. There is not. Not everyone is in the running; are two. Cyrus is out. The candidates are: Bolsonaro and Lula,” she said.

“It’s no use saying that I’m Ciro because of this, because of that… Look, I really appreciate my party. I’ve been on PDT for over 40 years, but I can’t. I like my party, but above all, my country comes first. I can’t let anything happen that puts this man back in his place. Therefore, I will declare my vote for president. I will vote for Lula”, he highlighted.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.