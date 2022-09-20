Former Human Ken was planning 42 facelifts; Does excess surgery have risks? – 09/19/2022

The young Felipe Adam, 18, became known on social media as Ken Humano. However, he recently announced that he dropped the suit to become Barbie’s boyfriend. Adam shared that he had an image disorder and that he didn’t recognize himself after the first procedures. The disorder, together with depression and episodes of mutilation, made him put his plans aside.

“It was at the moment when my anxiety, my depression, the distortion I had, the despair really. I hit rock bottom, you know? Of being alone, looking in the mirror and seeing myself so desperate, of punching me in the face and pulling the hair out of my hand, and I stop and say, ‘If there is any God, if there is anything in this world, make me help,'” he said in an interview with Splash.

In all, the young man from Peruíbe (SP) would undergo 42 plastic surgeries to adopt the puppet’s appearance. He performed three minimally invasive procedures — micropigmentation on the eyebrow, ‘BB glow’ on the skin and an enzymatic lipo session on the face.

Cosmetic procedures carry risks and cannot be treated simply, warn experts. If the person is never satisfied with the result of the surgeries performed, it is because it is no longer something healthy.

One of the main reasons that can lead to excess surgeries is body dysmorphia, or body dysmorphic disorder, which is also called imaginary ugliness syndrome. This situation, which affects 2% of the world’s population, about 4.1 million in Brazil alone, usually begins in adolescence, when young people experience a moment of transformation and discoveries, and leads to enormous suffering in the long term.

In general, people with body dysmorphic disorder are highly emotionally vulnerable, perceive themselves to be inadequate to environments and run away from people. “In dramatic situations, he doesn’t leave the house during the day and checks the ‘defect’ repeatedly. This behavior of analyzing the body can last even 6 to 8 hours a day, that is, the person’s life comes down to that” , highlights Antônio Geraldo da Silva, president of the ABP (Brazilian Association of Psychiatry).

Therefore, it is up to the surgeon-physician to perceive when there is something wrong in the search for aesthetic interventions and to refer the patient for treatment with a psychiatrist or psychologist, explains plastic surgeon Victor Cutait, professor at Uninove (Nove de Julho University). “It is necessary to understand the patient’s motivation, because he wants to have such an operation.”

risks of excess

Many people start to have health problems because of the amount of surgeries, confirms the plastic surgeon Tatiana Novais. “Large implants, or the use of non-absorbable materials on the face and buttocks, generate complications that are mostly irreversible.” In addition, the search for idealized perfection can become an obsession, warns the doctor.

The attempt to cure other pains may also be behind cases of excess plastic surgery, adds Cutait. “The professional needs to understand who the patient is and what stage of life he is in”, he says.

*With information from a report published on 03/15/21 and 10/26/21.