Former Palmeiras player criticizes Abel Ferreira’s stance: ‘It goes beyond the limit’

Palmeiras beat Santos last Sunday at the Brasileirão, but the game was marked by another expulsion of coach Abel Ferreira. The coach cursed the assistant at the end of the game and received a red card. Former goalkeeper Alviverde, Fernando Prass criticized the Portuguese.

– If there’s one thing that Abel Ferreira needs to evolve, it’s this issue off the field. It’s not just him, his commission too, reflects on everything. It’s something that the club has to be aware of, that Abel needs to have more tranquility – said Prass, on ‘ESPN FC’.

– Complaining, being expelled and taking a card, that’s all part of it. It will happen, we are human beings and we live in constant pressure. But Abel goes over the limit, not only as a coach, but as a person – completed the former Palmeiras goalkeeper.

Since arriving at Palmeiras in 2020, Abel Ferreira has received 29 yellow and five red cards. Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 57 points, nine more than the vice-leader Fluminense. If they beat Atlético-GO, Internacional regains second place.