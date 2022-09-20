Fred mocks Flamengo after Fluminense’s victory: “If winning Fla-Flu was a crime…” | fluminense

Idol of Fluminense, Fred used social media to make waves with Flamengo after the 2-1 victory at Fla-Flu last Sunday, at Maracanã, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. The former player used a TikTok trend to joke that he would be in jail if winning Fla-Flu was a crime.

“There would be no car! – posted the striker (see in the video).

Fred mocks Flamengo after Fluminense’s victory: “If winning Fla-Flu was a crime”

+ Read more news from Fluminense

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 4 Fred mocks Flamengo after Fluminense’s victory – Photo: TikTok reproduction Fred mocks Flamengo after Fluminense’s victory – Photo: TikTok reproduction

Trends are the current trends within the app. Users and the social network itself call trends all the trends that are on the rise, such as challenges, songs, choreography, makeup tutorials or voiceovers that everyone is playing in their videos.

These topics naturally go viral within the community and can also be accessed through the magnifying glass icon, where hashtags, effects and popular songs are found.

3 of 4 Fred’s Farewell — Photo: André Durão Fred’s Farewell — Photo: André Durão

Away from the lawns since July, Fred has been using social networks to interact with followers and has been showing the routine of the “retired”.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

With the victory, Fluminense provisionally assumed the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão, with 48 points, and overtook Flamengo, which fell to fourth place. But the distance between Tricolor and leader Palmeiras, who beat Santos, is still nine points.

🎧 Listen to the ge Fluminense podcast 🎧

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv