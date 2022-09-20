“Friend of the Jaguar” by Marília Mendonça boasts luxury car collection

The LeoDias column exclusively revealed details of the partnership between Gabriel Ramalho and Marília Mendonça. He was one of the names that supported the singer at the beginning of her career, however, he was also one of those responsible for one of the biggest disappointments in the life of the eternal queen of suffering – the typical friend of the jaguar.

The discovery of a financial breach caused by Gabriel came about from the suspicion of people close to the singer, including music friends. He was keen to flaunt his luxurious life, which includes his car collection.

Singer Marília Mendonça and former businessman Gabriel Ramalho Marília Mendonça and Gabriel RamalhoEditing / Reproduction Marília Mendonça felt threatened by a businessman (Reproduction/Editing Metrópoles) Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Photo by Gabriel Ramalho and Marília Mendonça Gabriel Ramalho and Marília Mendonça photo-opens-ex-entrepreneur-marilia-mendonca-2022 Marília Mendonça and Gabriel Ramalho Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Singer Marília Mendonça Marília MendonçaDisclosure Marília Mendonça 0

Gabriel showed to have a broader financial life even than the singer herself and that was precisely what left those close to her in a state of alert. Today he lives in the United States and keeps some of the cars in his collection in a warehouse in Brazil. Before leaving abroad, the vehicles stayed in some of Gabriel’s homes in luxury condominiums in Goiânia.

Our report had access to some videos in which some of Gabriel’s sports cars appear. He is a drift driver and has cars from premium brands like BMW.

Understand

After Marília Mendonça’s death, Gabriel Ramalho appealed to the courts and asked for R$ 9 million in labor funds. He tries to prove that he was an employee of the singer, who had a monthly salary of R$ 200 thousand and seeks labor rights on top of this amount.

The closeness between Marília and Gabriel began even before her success, at the beginning of her career. They lived close by, Gabriel had some musical knowledge and supported the singer at that time, helping her to establish, for example, contacts in the music market.

Gabriel did not become Marília’s manager, although he presented himself in this way. Although there is no employment relationship between Marília and Gabriel, and yes, a loyalty, when the singer took off and started to be managed by a professional office, he started to earn 10% on top of the countryman’s career.

Despite the warnings from her friends, Marília, at first, resisted believing in the possibility that Gabriel had caused a breach in her accounts. Marília discovered the truth during the pandemic. Unable to perform due to restrictions on agglomerations, she turned to her financial investments to support her band, which was out of work. When accessing part of the money applied to help the team, the singer came across a hole.

The House

To give you an idea, because of the full financial powers that Gabriel held, there was a huge imbroglio and Marília was never able to name the house where she lived with her mother and son in a condominium in Goiânia.

Marília bought the house of an alleged friend of Gabriel for R$ 3.5 million. She made a payment of half the amount and would have to finance the rest. Gabriel proposed that Marília pay the installments directly to the owner, as, according to him, his friend’s interest rate was much more attractive than the bank rate. He also said that as soon as the house was paid off, the owner of the property would transfer the property to the singer’s name.

This, however, never happened. Marília paid about R$10,000 in the supposed financing monthly. Gabriel and the owner of the property, however, filed a lawsuit against the bank and paid in court about R$ 3 thousand for the purchase of the house. Where this difference went, no one knows.

But still believing in the word of her until then faithful friend, Marília, ready to end the financing, was convinced by Gabriel to pay three more installments: one of R$ 600 thousand and the other two of R$ 150 thousand, to finally have the your home.

Marília never doubted Gabriel Ramalho’s word, and that’s why she always did what he suggested. Until today the property is still being transferred to the estate of the Queen of Sofrência.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Have you read all the notes and reports in the column today? Click here.